Thomas M. Flanigan

Sept. 2, 1943 - June 30, 2023

RACINE - Thomas M. Flanigan, 79, passed away at his home on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Tom was born in Racine on September 2, 1943 to James and Edna (nee: Bolman) Flanigan. He graduated from Horlick High School and went on to enlist in the United States Army.

Tom married Joyce Lawrence, celebrating 53 years of marriage. He was a talented artist creating many masterpieces. Tom enjoyed sports. He excelled at bowling and coached football and softball. He was a huge Duke Blue Devils fan. Tom was also a collector of many things.

He is survived by his wife Joyce; daughters and sons-in-law: Tammy (Vinnie) Scacco and Shana (Reed) Brohelden; grandchildren: Vincent, Anthony, Dylan and Gianni Scacco, Jordan and Kendra Navarro and Brett Brohelden; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Scacco and Xailyn Madlock; and brother, Michael Flanigan. Tom is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Patricia, Daniel, James, and Dawn.

A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place. Tom's family is requesting that you wear your favorite sports team shirt or jersey.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000