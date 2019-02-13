November 11, 1950 – February 9, 2019
RACINE – Thomas L. Wiedenhaft, 68, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
He was born in Milwaukee on November 11, 1950, son of the late Lloyd and Janice (Née: Whiting) Wiedenhaft. He was united in marriage to the former Deborah Ann Sugent on October 26, 2001.
Tom was a lifelong Racine resident graduating from J I Case High School and employed by Jacobsen Manufacturing for 30 plus years. Tom was a sports fan. He played with local softball, golf, bowling and dart leagues. He loved attending their games but also loved watching the Brewers, Packers and Bucks play on TV. Tom’s joy was getting together with his extended family and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Tom leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Deborah Wiedenhaft; sisters, Cathy and Pam Wiedenhaft, Deborah Urban; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Larry) Komberec, Leann (Ric) O’Connor; brother-in-law, Tom (Tami) Sugent; aunts, uncles, other relatives, and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Eric Urban.
A memorial celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the service. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to Dr. Choi, Pat, Debbie and the staff at the Ascension Cancer Care Center.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
