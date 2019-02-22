Thomas L Vanderwerff

February 18, 1951—February 21, 2019
Thomas L. “Rabbit” Vanderwerff, 68, of Silver Lake, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center of Burlington.
Born on February 18, 1951 in Burlington, Wisconsin, he was the son of Leo and Betty (nee Reesman) Vanderwerff. He spent his early life in Kenosha County where he graduated from Wilmot Union High School. He continued to live in Kenosha County, spending a short time in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Tom was owner of his own fencing business. He was an avid pool player and member of the Fox River Men’s Pool League for several years. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan.
Tom is survived by his mother, Betty Vanderwerff; and siblings, Carol (Mark) Brogelman, Dave (Debbie) Vanderwerff, Peggi (Michael) Kennedy, Bob (Cheryl) Vanderwerff, Joanie (Paul) Beinecke, Mary (Santo) Sanfilippo, Jeanine (Bill) Steffenhagen and Lora (Rich) Epping. He was preceded in death by his father Leo, and nephews, Rob Bellinger and Riley Schmucker.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Hospital and the Silver Lake Rescue Squad for their care during this time.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church’s Biersack Center, 6211 – 344th Ave. New Munster, WI 53152. A cremation and private burial will take place at a later date.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.