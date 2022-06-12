Thomas L. "Uncle Tim" Lawrence

April 14, 1941 – June 2, 2022

RACINE - Thomas Lee Lawrence, age 81, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, April 14, 1941, son of the late Ralph "Bud" and Frieda "Fritzi" (Nee: Scheel) Lawrence.

Tom graduated from Wm. Horlick High School, "Class of 1960". He joined the U.S. Navy soon after high school and proudly served from 1961 – 1964 aboard the U.S.S. Noble in the Pacific. Tom had a great work ethic from a young age. Starting out with a paper route, he always had a job of some kind. One of his favorites was setting pins at "Big Ed's" Bowling Lanes on State Street. He got in a lot of free practice games, and he became a pretty good bowler. He bowled in men's leagues and tournaments through the years. In later years golfing was his favorite sport. Tom loved working outside and worked for many years in the home improvement business. He retired from Intec after many years of loyal service.

Tom's greatest joy and love came from his relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Tom was a faithful member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church (formerly the Racine Baptist Temple) for forty years. Only in later years because of health issues did he ever miss a service.

Surviving are his siblings: Patricia Lesniewski, Patrick (Rebecca) Lawrence, Susan Butterfield, David Lawrence, Marie Janczak; in-laws: Beverly Lawrence, Sheila Lawrence; many beloved nieces; nephews; cousins and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Abbott; brothers: John Lawrence, Fred Lawrence; brother-in-law, William Butterfield; and beloved nephew, Shawn Lawrence.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Frank Williams officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10-12:00 p.m. Private interment will full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

