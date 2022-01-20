May 6, 1947—January 17, 2022

TOWN OF NORWAY—Thomas “L.” Sarnowski, 74, of Town of Norway, passed away January 17, 2022 in Milwaukee.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 6, 1947, he was the son of Leonard and Dorothy (nee Bednarek) Sarnowski. His early life was spent in Milwaukee, where he graduated from Bay View High School and Carthage College. He also served in the US Army Reserves. On October 30, 1970, he was united in marriage to Maureen Stanczyk. Following marriage, they made Milwaukee their home. He has been a resident of Wind Lake for 30 years.

Thomas was a true leader. Beginning his career as an elementary teacher, he later became an entrepreneur. He had a keen sense of humor, could mediate any situation and always treated everyone fairly. He loved spending time with this family, especially his grandchildren.

Thomas is survived by his wife, children Paul (Karissa) Sarnowski and DeAnna (Tim) Delimat, and grandchildren Nicholas Delimat and Ava Sarnowski. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Sarnowski.

The family would like to thank Michele and Brad Kenney and Lisa Morrisey for their care and compassion during this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas will be held Friday, January 21st at 11:00AM at St. Clare Catholic Church. Burial will follow Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Cemetery. Other relatives and friends may meet with the family on Thursday, January 20th from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

