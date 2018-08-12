Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Thomas L. Hollibush

February 1, 1950 – August 8, 2018

RACINE – Thomas Leo Hollibush, age 68, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Thomas was born in Beloit, WI on February 1, 1950 to the late LeRoy and Hazel (nee: Christiansen) Hollibush. He graduated from Beloit High School in 1968. Tom went on to serve our country from 1968 – 1972 with the United States Navy - Seabee Construction Battalion in Coronado, CA and in Vietnam.

On August 2, 2003 in a cozy barn wedding on the property of their good friends, Bob & Nancy Duthie – Tom was united in marriage with Cheryl Lynn (nee: Braid). A talented and well-respected carpenter, Tom owned & operated Hollibush Construction. Among his interests, Tom enjoyed hunting, racquetball, Scuba diving, golfing, waterskiing, tending to his canine Labrador companions and, as a fitness fanatic, was a triathlete. Above all, Tom loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Cheryl; their daughters, Jennifer Pete, Heather Oliver, Jill (Barry) Niesen. Ashley (Chad) Bidlingmeier and Kristi Duban; grandchildren, Autumn & Alex Pete, Onnikah & Alexis Oliver, Harper & Henley Bidlingmeier and Christian Matalik; brothers, David (Donna) Hollibush and Dr. Dan (Bonnie) Hollibush; sister, Jeannie Bach; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Duane Hollibush.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Steinke officiating. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. In accordance with Tom's wishes, cremation will follow the services. Memorials to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund have been suggested.

