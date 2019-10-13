{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas K. Ziegler

November 30, 1960 – October 8, 2019

RACINE – Thomas K. Ziegler, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, October 8, 2019. Thomas was born in Chicago Heights, IL on November 30, 1960. Following graduation from high school, Tom proudly served in the U. S. Army. He worked as a craftsman with marble and granite.

Tom will be missed by his siblings, Mark, Kathy, Mary, Theresa, Jennifer and Amy; his loving companion, Jacque Morris; his canine companions, Thor and Lacy; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services followed by Full Military Honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Hwy C, Union Grove, WI 53182 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments