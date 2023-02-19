Thomas Judd, age 66, passed from this earthly life into the arms of his Heavenly Father on February 12, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Racine Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airline Road, Racine, WI, Monday, February 20, 2023 for visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A service celebrating and honoring Thomas’s life will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ed Walker officiating.

A special thank you to the caring staff at Prospect Heights for their many years of care and concern, especially Nurse Bobbie and CNA Julie.