Thomas Jonas, 70, Dunbar, WI, died at home unexpectedly from natural causes Saturday December 3, 2022. He was born in Racine on December 13, 1951; son of the late Donald and Evelyn (Braun) Jonas. Tom resided in Racine until moving to Pembine in 1993. He worked at Crivitz Redi-Mix and then SGI until retirement. He truly loved his family, horseshoes and motorcycles. He worked hard to renovate his home in the woods. Tom had a special bond with his grandson Kory, collecting toy motorcycles, cars and tractors. They spent many hours talking about these things. He loved watching his grandson Kalvin play basketball and participating in cross country. He was proud of his grandchildren. Tom loved watching the Packers, Brewers and Bucks games with his boys and his friend Ben McClellan. Tom will truly be missed.