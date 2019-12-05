Thomas John Betchkal

February 2, 1944 — December 2, 2019

RACINE — Mr. Thomas J. Betchkal, 75, passed away at his residence on Monday, December 2, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on February 2, 1944, the son of the late Leonard and Catherine (nee: Farley) Betchkal. He graduated from St. Catherine High School. On January 22, 1966 he married Ann Marie Kraus at St. Edward Catholic Church.

Tom retired from JI Case in 1993 after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed fly fishing, reading and his time in his vegetable garden. He liked sharing his tomatoes, onions and beans with his neighbors and guys at the firehouse. He would go out of his way to help people. Above all, he loved the time spent with his family. A truly honest man, Tom will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to his loving wife, Ann of Racine, Tom is survived by his son, Peter (Marjory) Betchkal; his granddaughters, Megan and Morgan all of Sheboygan; his sister, Ann (Don) Conwell of Racine; his brother, Bill Betchkal of Burlington; his sister-in-law, Margaret (Dennis) Diem of Hayward; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul (Beverly) Betchkal.