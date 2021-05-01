June 17, 1943—April 20, 2021
MOOSE LAKE, Minnesota—Thomas James Kreul, 77, resident of Moose Lake, passed away in his home on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 surrounded by his beloved daughters as well as other family members and friends during his last hours.
Tom was born on June 17, 1943 in Racine, WI to Alvin and Lilly (Nielsen) Kreul.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. Memorial Service at Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.