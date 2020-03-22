Thomas James Hansen

August 16, 1945 – March 18, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Tom passed away with his wife JoAnne at his side, his life partner and love of almost 52 years, following a long battle with COPD.

Tom was born on August 16, 1945 to Minnie and Oscar Hansen. He received his education from Racine schools and later, Gateway Technical Institute. He graduated with a degree in electronics.

Tom met his wife (JoAnne) in 1968 while both were employed at Gorton Machine Corp. Tom had just been discharged from the army. They married that same year. Tom was blessed to spend over 50 years of love and friendship with JoAnne. They were the parents of two great sons, Matthew James and Christopher James. They were also blessed with a great daughter-in-law, Tracy, along with two fantastic grandsons, Trevor John and Cooper Thomas.

After graduation and service in the army during the Vietnam war, Tom worked for Xerox Corp for 35 years before retiring in 2004.