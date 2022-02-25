Thomas J. Rademacher

Dec. 31, 1940—Feb. 19, 2022

SHAWANO, WI—Thomas J. “Tom” Rademacher, age 81, of Shawano, passed away Saturday morning, February 19, 2022, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano.

Tom was born December 31, 1940, in Racine, a son of the late Norbert and Martha (Drought) Rademacher. He attended school in Racine and graduated from William Horlick High School. Following high school, he entered the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Essex from December 14, 1959, to July 10, 1962. When he returned from service, Tom was married to Patricia Phillips at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Racine. He worked for Young Radiator until 1987, then moved to Tigerton where he and Patricia owned and operated Hillside Salvage for 15 years. After their move to Tigerton, with the help of his son and great friend Ken Leger, the focus turned to fabricating and building equipment to use in their business.

In his earlier years Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time up north in Townsend, and working on jeeps and race cars—he was often heard saying “alcohol (racing fuel) is in my blood!”. Many a day were spent with friends, donuts, coffee, and beer around the kitchen table and in the garage – sharing wisdom, and grand stories! Once retirement came, Tom and Pat spent time treasure hunting, wheeling and dealing, and repurposing brass into beautiful little lamps that he shared with the family. And of course, there was still always a kitchen table full of friends, family, donuts, coffee, and beer, sharing wisdom and even grander stories!

Survivors include his wife, Patricia of Shawano; one daughter, Tami (Robert) Bloch of Wausau; one son, Joseph (Lorell) Rademacher of Tigerton; five grandchildren: Garitt, Dara, Nichole, Aiden, and Amelia; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Bingham.

Services will be held at a later date and will be announced when scheduled.

