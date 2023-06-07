Aug. 23, 1962—June 4, 2023
RACINE—Thomas J. Osilius, age 60, passed away on June 4, 2023, at Crossroads Care Center in Kenosha. He was born on August 23, 1962, and was adopted at age 3 by Tony and Lucy Osilius. Tom grew up on the farm in Union Grove and graduated from Union Grove High School in 1980. He was a self-employed truck driver operating Skid Row Trucking for many years. Tom and his copilot, Diesel, were putting on 160,000 miles a year together. Tom was an old soul who loved working on classic cars and visiting antique stores and diners. He was a kind person that loved his dogs. Tom will be missed.
Tom is survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces, friends and his beloved dog, Diesel.
Visitation will be held on June 8 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Miller Reesman Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held on June 9 at St John the Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with a funeral mass to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial at St. Johns Cemetery will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers donations will be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Toms Honor.
