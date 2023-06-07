RACINE—Thomas J. Osilius, age 60, passed away on June 4, 2023, at Crossroads Care Center in Kenosha. He was born on August 23, 1962, and was adopted at age 3 by Tony and Lucy Osilius. Tom grew up on the farm in Union Grove and graduated from Union Grove High School in 1980. He was a self-employed truck driver operating Skid Row Trucking for many years. Tom and his copilot, Diesel, were putting on 160,000 miles a year together. Tom was an old soul who loved working on classic cars and visiting antique stores and diners. He was a kind person that loved his dogs. Tom will be missed.