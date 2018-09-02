Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Thomas J. ONeill

October 8, 1950—August 31, 2018

GENOA CITY—Thomas J. O’Neill, 67, of Genoa City, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018.

Born in Burlington on October 8, 1950, he was the son of John and Anna (nee Flemming) O’Neill. He spent his young life in Burlington where he attended Burlington area schools.

On May 20, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada he was united in marriage to Jackie (nee Schmelzer) O’Neill. Following marriage, they made their home in Genoa City. Tom worked in telecommunications for AT & T and technical support for Wag-Aero. After retiring from Wag-Aero, Tom worked part-time for Knots 2U. He loved fishing and was an accomplished pilot, even building several of his own airplanes. He also loved his dogs Cole, Buddy, Sadie and Grace. Tom served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1971.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jackie; siblings, Kathleen (Gene) Morgan, John (Mary) O’Neill, Daniel (Ann) O’Neill and Robert (Julie) O’Neill; mother-in-law, Janice Schmelzer; sister-in-laws, Kim (Vince) Audetat and Sue Hawley; and many loving nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Roger Schmelzer.

The family would like to thank all his friends and family, the Vitas Inpatient Hospice Lutheran Home’s doctors and staff, and the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Hospital’s doctors and staff.

Per Tom’s request, private services will be held.

