Thomas J. Martin

Thomas J. Martin

CALEDONIA – Thomas J. Martin, 62, passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Racine Bible Church (12505 Spring Street in Mount Pleasant) on Saturday, November 26, 2022, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring Thom's life will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Spencer DeBurgh officiating. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

