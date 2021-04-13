December 29, 1962—April 9, 2021

RACINE – Thomas J. Lui, 58, passed away at home on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Tom was born in Racine on December 29, 1962 to Jerome and Olive (nee Wagner) Lui. He married Patricia E. Lui, celebrating 22 years of marriage. Tom was employed by the Delong Grain Company in Union Grove.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lui; son, Wayne Lui; daughters: Kelly (Jason) Lui, Tammy (Carolay) Clausing and Terry (Mikeal) Benski; grandchildren: PJ, Sky, Jade, and Cole, father Jerome (Mary) Lui, brother Robert (Theresa) Lui; and sisters: Rosie (Jim) Ferguson, Sue McAuliffe and Kathy Lui. Tom is also survived by aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Olive (George) Aslani.

In keeping with Tom’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.

