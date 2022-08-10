Thomas J. Legue

June 20, 1945 – August 6, 2022

RACINE—Thomas James Legue, “Tom”, age 77, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center following a short battle with lung cancer. He was born in Racine, WI, June 20, 1945, son of the late Marvin and Dorothy (Nee: Fritchen) Legue.

Tom graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1964”. On July 22, 1972, at Holy Name Church he was united in marriage to Eileen W. LeVeque. Tom was employed by Young Radiator for 25 years and then at Promotions Unlimited. He was a member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church. Tom was an avid sports fan who loved bowling, fishing, and going to Racine Raider games. Tom enjoyed meeting friends in the afternoon at McDonalds, walking his dog and taking care of Eileen and his family. Unless he was talking sports, Tom was a quiet man of few words. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Eileen; children: Scott T. Legue (Sandra Johnson), Sara (Douglas) Nicholson; grandchildren: Nora, Conall, and Reese Nicholson, Mitchell and Sidney Legue; in-laws: Marc (Susan) LeVeque, Sherry (Kevin) Houselog, Marirose (Bill) Jackson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws: Fred and Marjorie LeVeque and sister-in-law, Renee LeVeque.

Eileen would like to thank her friends and sister, Sherry for helping her through this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Saturday August 13, 2022, 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

