Thomas J. James MD

March 28, 1951—Sep. 9, 2021

ROCKFORD, IL—Thomas John James, MD, Rockford, IL formerly of Racine, age 70, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Javon Bea Hospital Riverside, Rockford, IL. He was born in Racine, March 28, 1951, son of the late Duane and Betty (nee: Azarian) James.

Thomas graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1969”, graduated as valedictorian from the University of Wisconsin—Parkside and graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin on May 29, 1977. He completed his residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee. Dr. James practiced medicine in Cedarburg, Racine, Milwaukee, Burlington, Madison, South Carolina and most currently at Beloit.

On April 28, 1998, he was united in marriage to Kathryn Denoto. Thomas’s passion was working as a physician and spending time in Florida with his wife. He was a member of the American Medical Assn and the Florida Medical Assn. Thomas enjoyed traveling, antique shopping, the Theatre especially Shakespeare, spending time at the beach and other outdoor activities. He will be dearly missed.