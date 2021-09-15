ROCKFORD, IL FORMERLY OF RACINE - Thomas J. James, MD, age 70, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:30 am. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A full obituary will follow.
