Thomas J. James, MD
ROCKFORD, IL FORMERLY OF RACINE - Thomas J. James, MD, age 70, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:30 am. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A full obituary will follow.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

