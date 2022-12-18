Aug. 16, 1944—Dec. 11, 2022

RACINE—Thomas J. Butler, 78, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his home. Tom was born in Chicago, IL on August 16, 1944 to the late Joseph and Margaret (nee: Kenders) Butler.

He was employed with Nestle as a machine operator.

On July 3, 1982, Tom married Gail R. Robertson.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Butler; his children: Nicholas and Kimberly Butler; his step-sons: Richard and Mitchell Lane; his sister, Marilyn (Dan) Juron and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Zuro.

Funeral Services for Thomas will be held privately.

