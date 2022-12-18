 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas J. Butler

  • 0
Thomas J. Butler

Aug. 16, 1944—Dec. 11, 2022

RACINE—Thomas J. Butler, 78, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his home. Tom was born in Chicago, IL on August 16, 1944 to the late Joseph and Margaret (nee: Kenders) Butler.

He was employed with Nestle as a machine operator.

On July 3, 1982, Tom married Gail R. Robertson.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Butler; his children: Nicholas and Kimberly Butler; his step-sons: Richard and Mitchell Lane; his sister, Marilyn (Dan) Juron and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Zuro.

Funeral Services for Thomas will be held privately.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000www.purathstrand.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News