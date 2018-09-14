July 25, 1940—September 10, 2018
RACINE—Thomas J. Brings of Racine, WI passed away peacefully on September 10, 2018. He was 78.
Thomas was born on July 25, 1940 in South Milwaukee, WI to Henry and Sybil Brings. He graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1958. After serving in the Army National Guard Tom went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee.
Mr. Brings was a passionate artist and enjoyed creating metal sculptures. He also was an avid antique collector, outdoor enthusiast and aspiring chef. He retired from Andis Co. located in Sturtevant, WI in 2005. He enjoyed history, reading, the Arts, teaching and more. Tom had a great, inquisitive mind, agile hands and was always conquering mechanical dilemmas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sandra and Patricia and beloved wife Susan (Dillmann). He is survived by his sister Margaret of Oak Creek and many relatives and friends.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the caring staff at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee, Hometown Hospice for providing comfort to Thomas along final Journey.
A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 6:00 pm at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00pm-6:00pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Thomas’ life. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations to the American Cancer Society appreciated.
