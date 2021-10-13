October 16, 1967—September 10, 2021

BLACK RIVER FALLS—Thomas J. Boetcher Sr. (Yikes), 53, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021. Tom was born in Racine on October 16, 1967, the son of Charlene (nee Olive) and John Boetcher. Tom was a loving father, brother and son. He was known for his fantastic smile and great big heart. He was a hard worker and always strived to help others.

Tom is survived by his children; Roxanne Kreuzer and Thomas (Tiara) Boetcher Jr.; grandchildren: Rielle and Karter Kreuzer, Aiden and Anthony Boetcher. He is further survived by his mom, Betty, sisters and brothers-in-law: Tracy (Jim) Frederiksen, Trina (Dave) Larsen, Tina (Matt) Kellner and Tiana (Travis) Schisel; as well as his many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

On Saturday, October 16, 2021 there will be an open visitation and celebration of Tom’s life from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. held at the home of Jim and Tracy Frederiksen (3305 Elwood Dr., Mt. Pleasant, 53406). Family can gather at that location for a private service beginning at 11:00 a.m.