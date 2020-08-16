× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 18, 1941—August 13, 2020

RACINE – Thomas J. Beres, 79, passed away at home on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Tom was born in Racine on February 18, 1941 to the late Joseph and Marie (nee, Kettinger) Beres. On May 7, 1966 at St. Joseph’s Parish, Tom married the former Jean Habetler. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Tom began his career in banking at American Bank and retired as a Mortgage Lender with U.S. Bank in 2006.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Beres; children, Janet (Lawrence) Ertl, Sharon (Chad) Sweep and Patti (David) Fletcher; grandchildren Samantha DeLaO, Sarah DeLaO, Anna (Giovanni) Orozco, Austin Fletcher, Sydney Fletcher and Kyle Fletcher; and a great granddaughter, Hazel Sophia Jean Orozco. Tom is also survived by his sister, Roseann (Jack) Nelson and his brother, Donald (Karen) Beres, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Beres.