Aug. 3, 1936—May 2, 2022

RACINE—Thomas Henry Bayer was born August 3, 1936, and left this world peacefully on May 2, 2022.

Thomas grew up and spent much of his life in Racine, WI. He married Ann Gorton in 1957 and greatly enjoyed being a loving, devoted husband and father of three children. After earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Thomas began a productive 30-year career working for Massey Ferguson. After retiring he and Ann moved to Naples, FL, where they enjoyed numerous years of golf, trivia, travel, and friends.

Tom was a terrific athlete, an avid reader, enthusiastic gardener, and a solver of most any type of problem or puzzle. Being a lifelong learner with an exceptional memory and diverse interests, Tom enjoyed conversation with people from all walks of life. His inquisitive mind seemed to never rest.

Tom is survived by many friends and family including his children: Bennet and wife, Michelle, Jonathon and wife, Jean, Sarah and husband, Todd Bilski; and grandchildren: Nicholas (wife, Kristen), Samantha (husband, Justin Hahn), and Tyler.

Thomas was much loved and will be missed immensely.