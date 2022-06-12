April 8, 1945—June 8, 2022
RACINE—Thomas Hainsworth Wells, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Thomas was born in Webster Groves, MO on April 8, 1945, son of the late Arthur and Katherine (nee; Hainsworth) Wells.
Tom graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1963” and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in liberal arts. Following college, he proudly served in the United States Army. On June 23, 1978, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Charlotte Smith. They shared forty-four beautiful years together. Tom was employed with J.I. Case Company for 32 years until his retirement in 2005. In his spare time, he enjoyed keeping fit at the YMCA, playing golf with the Case League, trap shooting with the Case Gun Club and deer hunting in northern Wisconsin. Tom will be fondly remembered for his pleasant demeanor and his sense of humor.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Charlotte; siblings: Arthur (Jean) Wells, Carolyn Kowalsky, Kathryn (Allan) Pavia; sisters-in-law: Kathy Wells, Riene Wells, Marion (Don) Estes; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by his brothers: Richard, and Charles; and brother-in-law, William Kowalsky.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the funeral home from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com