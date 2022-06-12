Thomas Hainsworth Wells

Tom graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1963” and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in liberal arts. Following college, he proudly served in the United States Army. On June 23, 1978, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Charlotte Smith. They shared forty-four beautiful years together. Tom was employed with J.I. Case Company for 32 years until his retirement in 2005. In his spare time, he enjoyed keeping fit at the YMCA, playing golf with the Case League, trap shooting with the Case Gun Club and deer hunting in northern Wisconsin. Tom will be fondly remembered for his pleasant demeanor and his sense of humor.