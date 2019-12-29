Thomas H. Weyker

Tom graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1959” and earned a BS Degree in Mathematics from Dominican College. On September 30, 1972 he was united in marriage to Maye Buchanan, who preceded him in death on October 21, 2014. Tom was employed by J.I. Case Co for 37 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church and enjoyed participating in church functions and serving as a lector and Eucharistic minister. He took pleasure in reading science fiction, traveling all around the USA, playing (and winning) games, and relaxing in warm weather. He loved his hometown of Racine and enjoyed taking guests to the lake, lighthouse, the various restaurants and attractions, and attending the 4th of July parade every year. Tom prayed for his friends and family daily, trusting God to guide his life. Above all, it was time spent with his family he treasured the most. Tom was a loving husband and a kind and gentle father who is already dearly missed.