Thomas H. Weyker

April 6, 1941 – December 6, 2019
RACINE – Thomas Henry Weyker, age 78, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, CA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3100 95th St., Sturtevant, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Ron Gramza officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Please send memorials to St. Sebastian’s Church, 3030 95th Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177.
