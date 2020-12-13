July 30, 1935—November 28, 2020
Thomas Glen Botzau, age 85, passed away on November 28, 2020, in Coppell, TX.
Tom was born in Racine, WI on July 30, 1935. Tom graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1953, then enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed overseas in Japan.
Tom is survived by his wife, Janann “Nan” (Smith), son Steve and his wife Sue (Rammelt) Botzau, daughters Michelle Botzau and Kirsten (Botzau) Sandfort, and her husband J.D. Sandfort; grandchildren Steven Botzau, Andy Botzau, Alec Bekkers, Weston Sandfort, Gabby Bekkers, Katie Sandfort, Jackie Botzau and Savannah Bekkers. His great granddaughter Stephanie Botzau also survives Tom.
In 2006, Tom and Nan moved from Libertyville, IL to Coppell, TX to join their daughters and five grandchildren. Tom’s passions included spending time with his family, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, playing golf and cribbage and spending summers in Baileys Harbor, WI. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, George and Laura Botzau and his sister, Jean DeMint.
No service will be held per Tom’s request. Contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation @ myasthenia.org.
