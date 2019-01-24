Try 1 month for 99¢
Thomas George Uminski

December 10, 1947—January 22, 2019

MT. PLEASANT – Thomas George Uminski, 71, passed away at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

He was born in Racine on December 10, 1947, son of the late Vernal and Evelyn (nee: Foley) Uminski. Tom was a 1966 graduate from St. Catherine’s High School. He retired from SC Johnson Wax in 2012 after 46 years of service there.

Tom was an outdoorsman through and through. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the black bears and other wildlife on his land in Silver Cliff Township.

He is survived by his son James Uminski of Wausaukee; daughter Laura Uminski and grandchildren Haley Doss and Hannah Doss all of Charleston, SC; brothers William Uminski and James Uminski both in Arizona; his dear friend A.J. Hisel of Wausaukee; as well as other relatives and friends.

Tom’s family will host a memorial meal at the Roma Lodge (7130 Spring Street) on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Please arrive at 12 noon. Lunch will be served at 12:30. Donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are preferred over floral tributes. Please bring old pictures of Tom to share.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000 — www.draeger-langendorf.com

