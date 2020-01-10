Thomas George Propsom

MOUNT PLEASANT – Thomas G. Propsom, 80, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for a visitation from 3-4 p.m. A memorial service celebrating his life will follow at a 4 p.m. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Memorials have been suggested to Careers Industries (careersindustries.com) and Love Inc. (love-inc.net).
Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
