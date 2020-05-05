× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 4, 1945 — April 30, 2020

Thomas G. Steensen, 75, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the emergency room of Marshfield Medical Center.

Thomas was born on March 4, 1945 in Racine to Mercerau Robin and Annabelle (Blackburn) Steensen. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1965 until 1971 during the Vietnam War. He married Gwendolynn K. Morris on February 24, 1968 in Racine.

Tom and Gwen moved to Marshfield in 1977, where he was employed at North Town Foods. He then worked for Milwaukee Biscuit for 10 years and Kraft Tombstone for 10 years. After retirement he was employed at H & R Block for 10 years and Festival Foods.

Tom was a member of the Marshfield Elks Club. He enjoyed traveling and loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolynn and their sons, Gage (Becky) Steensen of Suamico, WI and Peter Steensen of Lansing, Ml. He is also survived by 2 grandsons, Thomas and Philip Steensen. He is further survived by a brother, Robin (Karen) Steensen of Racine and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.