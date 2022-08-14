UNION GROVE—Thomas F. Stachow, age 73, of Union Grove, passed away on his birthday, August 8, 2022.
A memorial service Celebrating Tom’s Life will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
For complete obituary information, please visit the funeral home website.
