Thomas F. Lytle "Tom"

Tom was born in Waupun, Wisconsin on September 23, 1942, the son of the late Clifford F. and Irene M. (nee: Peters) Lytle. Upon graduating high school, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country. He returned from service and began a career selling cars, working for Hydrick Ford in Union Grove for many years, and later at Martin’s Ford. After retirement, he worked for some time at Walmart. Tom enjoyed his cars, listening to his player piano and most of all spending time with his wife Marsha, their children, and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all.