Thomas F. Howe
Thomas F. Howe

RACINE – Thomas F. Howe, 80, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with his loving family at his side.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, a private, invitation-only service will take place with military honors.

Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

