Thomas F. Brodek

January 19, 1936—August 7, 2021
RACINE—Thomas Frederick Brodek, age 85, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Boland Hall, Union Grove. He was born in Racine, January 19, 1936, son of the late Ferdinand and Emma (nee Junas) Brodek.
Tom graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1954”. Following high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army 1st Calvary Division as a Medic stationed in Japan. On August 31, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Rosemarie Greb. Tom graduated from Dominican College with a BA in 1967. He was employed by Mobil Oil Corp for 20 years retiring from Mobil/Exxon in 1997. His job moved the family to Indianapolis, IN in 1984, retiring back to Racine in 1997. Tom was a member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and one of his most memorable days was when he made a “Hole in One.” Tom was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 64 years, Rosemarie; children: Pamela Boyle, Suzanne Hall, and Peter (Jillian) Brodek; grandchildren: Heather, Jennifer, Wendy (Luka), Xander, and Macklin; his sister, Barbara Brodek; in laws, James (Margaret) Greb; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, Friday, August 13, 2021, 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Juan Camacho officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 10:00-11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Richard’s Catholic Church have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Nurse Lisa and the Aurora Hospice Staff for their loving and compassionate care.
