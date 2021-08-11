Thomas F. Brodek

Tom graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1954”. Following high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army 1st Calvary Division as a Medic stationed in Japan. On August 31, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Rosemarie Greb. Tom graduated from Dominican College with a BA in 1967. He was employed by Mobil Oil Corp for 20 years retiring from Mobil/Exxon in 1997. His job moved the family to Indianapolis, IN in 1984, retiring back to Racine in 1997. Tom was a member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and one of his most memorable days was when he made a “Hole in One.” Tom was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.