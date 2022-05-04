YORKVILLE—Thomas Eugene Reich, age 74, of Yorkville, was called home by the Lord after a long battle with cancer on April 23, 2022.

A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Norway Lutheran Church, old church on the hill, 6321 Heg Park Rd., Wind Lake from 9-10:45 AM with a service starting at 11:00 AM followed by an inurnment and military honors.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family is asking for memorials to Norway Lutheran Church.

For the full obituary please visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com thank you.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI.

(262)534-2233