 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Eric Peterson
0 comments

Thomas Eric Peterson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Eric Peterson

RACINE—Thomas Eric Peterson, age 42, passed away suddenly at his residence on April 18, 2021. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the service details, full obituary, and to share online condolences.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic brewery is making a case for reusable beer bottles

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News