January 14, 1952 – May 3, 2021
MCDONALD, TN – Thomas Edwin Strom, 69 passed away on May 3, 2021, at his home in McDonald, TN. Thomas was born January 14, 1952 in Cloquet, MN where he was raised by parents Edwin and Mildred Strom. Thomas later attended college in Minnesota and later moved to Racine, WI where he started his career as a police officer with City of Racine Police Department. He later met and married the love of his life, Linda M. Strom, on June 6th of 1980. Together Thomas and Linda had two children, Aaron and Matthew, that they raised in Racine. After 28 years of proud service to the City of Racine Police Department, Thomas retired as an Investigator. Shortly after retiring, Thomas and Linda moved to McDonald, TN, where they lived happily on their small horse farm.
Thomas was a man who “Never Met a Stranger,” always striking up a conversation with everyone he met. Thomas was a man who loved to share stories and could always make those around him smile. Thomas enjoyed working around the farm, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and most of all traveling and camping with wife Linda.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Linda Strom; son, Aaron and wife Tara Strom; son, Matthew Strom and wife Lindsey Strom; grandchildren Mercedez and Elizabeth; great-grandchild, Hope; and sister, MaryJo Webert. Family was everything to Thomas.
Thomas will be deeply missed, but remembering him will always bring a smile to those he met and loved.