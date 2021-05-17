MCDONALD, TN – Thomas Edwin Strom, 69 passed away on May 3, 2021, at his home in McDonald, TN. Thomas was born January 14, 1952 in Cloquet, MN where he was raised by parents Edwin and Mildred Strom. Thomas later attended college in Minnesota and later moved to Racine, WI where he started his career as a police officer with City of Racine Police Department. He later met and married the love of his life, Linda M. Strom, on June 6th of 1980. Together Thomas and Linda had two children, Aaron and Matthew, that they raised in Racine. After 28 years of proud service to the City of Racine Police Department, Thomas retired as an Investigator. Shortly after retiring, Thomas and Linda moved to McDonald, TN, where they lived happily on their small horse farm.