Thomas Edward Strak

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Strouf Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again, on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32 where Tom will be laid to rest next to his wife. The Strak family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Knight, all the nurses, CNA’s and staff of the Cancer Treatment Center of Froedtert South, and Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion.