June 30, 1940—May 8, 2021
Thomas Edward Strak, 80, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on June 30, 1940 in Superior, Wisconsin, the son of Chuck and Marie Wesolowski and Herb and Grace Strak. He was united in marriage to Margaret T. “Polly” Welch on July 8th, 1960 in Pomfret, MD. Tom was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Kenosha Car Club and Classic Cruisers of Racine, Wendy’s Group Club, and a former member of Racine Moose Lodge. Tom found great enjoyment in buying, fixing, and driving his classic cars. In addition, he enjoyed traveling around the country, going to swap meets, and collecting automobile parts. After serving in the United States Army, Tom was employed by J.I. Case company for 30 years, until he retired in 1996.
Tom is survived by his children: Gail (Ernie) Petrowsky, Teresa Williams, Susan Flick, Damian (Charlotte) Strak, and Leonard Strak, all of Racine. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Jessica (Jason) Kechter, Amanda Craddock, Erica Anchando, ShaiAnn (Josh) Howard, Joe (Michelle) Miller, Kyle (Sheena) Flick, Ashley Miller, Chelsea Flick, Cody (Shannon) Strak, and Brandon (Terri) Williams; 20 great-grandchildren and two on the way and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Caspaul; sister-in-law, Barbara Jean (John) Begovich. Tom is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two children, Thomas Jr. and Inez, loving wife, Polly Strak, and granddaughter, Brianna Flick.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Strouf Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again, on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32 where Tom will be laid to rest next to his wife. The Strak family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Knight, all the nurses, CNA’s and staff of the Cancer Treatment Center of Froedtert South, and Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion.
