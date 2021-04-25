Nov. 11, 1950—April 19, 2021

LAKE DELTON—Thomas Edward Mikulecky, age 70, of Lake Delton, WI, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. He was born on November 11, 1950 in Racine, WI, the son of Joseph and Lorraine (Buhler) Mikulecky. On June 27, 1981 he was united in marriage to Sally Diedrich. Tom served his country in the US Army. He worked for CNA as a systems analyst and retired after 38 years.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sally; children: Jason (Jill) of Garner, NC, Joel (Shawn) of Racine, WI, and Jarrod (Jenifer) of Franklin, WI; grandchildren: Addison, Tanner, Connor, Sydnee, Skyler and Jack; brother, Larry (Carolyn) Mikulecky of Bloomington, IN; and sister, Sharon Janus of Racine, WI; along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Tom will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Military rites will be held at the funeral home following the service. Visitation will be held on that Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials of remembrance may be made to the Carbone Cancer Center-University of Wisconsin.

The Farber Funeral Home, in Reedsburg, is assisting the family.