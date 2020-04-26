September 18, 1943 – April 22, 2020
MILWAUKEE – Thomas E. Christenson, 76, went to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
He was born in Racine on September 18, 1943, the son of the late LeRoy and Laura (nee: Burks) Christenson. Tom was a 1961 graduate of Wm. Horlick high School. He worked in the Die Casting department at Insinkerator for many years, retiring after an injury.
Tom was a former member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting small brass items, fishing and hunting.
Surviving are his sisters, Karen J. Christenson, and Judith Christenson.
Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Roy Christenson.
In keeping with Tom’s wishes, private services and burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
For those wishing to remember Tom in a special way, memorials may be made to one’s favorite charity.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
