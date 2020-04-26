× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 18, 1943 – April 22, 2020

MILWAUKEE – Thomas E. Christenson, 76, went to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

He was born in Racine on September 18, 1943, the son of the late LeRoy and Laura (nee: Burks) Christenson. Tom was a 1961 graduate of Wm. Horlick high School. He worked in the Die Casting department at Insinkerator for many years, retiring after an injury.

Tom was a former member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting small brass items, fishing and hunting.

Surviving are his sisters, Karen J. Christenson, and Judith Christenson.

Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Roy Christenson.

In keeping with Tom’s wishes, private services and burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

For those wishing to remember Tom in a special way, memorials may be made to one’s favorite charity.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Christenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.