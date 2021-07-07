Thomas D. Strommen

August 5, 1944—July 1, 2021
RACINE—Thomas “Tommy” Dean Strommen, age 76 from Racine, WI passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021, while in Devils Lake ND shortly after thanking his guide for—“The most AWESOME day of Fishing!”
Tommy was born August 5, 1944, in Racine, WI to the late Alger Strommen and Lucille (Fonk) Sadler. He joined the Marines at the age of 17 and graduated from Oceanside High School in San Diego California. He proudly served our country as a Marine from 1961-1964 stationed in the Far East.
Tommy returned to Racine, WI and on May 27, 1977, he married Kay (Betsy) Elizabeth Homolka. They recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. He worked as a Machinist at Twin Disc for 37 years, retiring in 2001, developing some of his closest friendships and remained active in the Twin Disc 20 Year Club. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Business from UW-Parkside in 1978 after many years of part time classes.
Tommy was a social man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, reading and gambling at casinos. He organized many hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends. Tommy belonged to numerous card clubs and had a love for a good game of Sheepshead. He loved time spent with family and friends at his property on Legend Lake and his recreational land in Buffalo County. Tommy also belonged to Racine Instinctive Bowmen, Johnson Fishing Club, VFW, Little John Archery, Wisconsin Sportsmen, and the Mondovi Conservation Club.
Tommy had a daily routine of coffee with the guys, “Breafast” with family and friends, bargain shopping, and always made sure to check in with those in need. He was a world traveler largely inspired by his wife Kay. They took 30+ adventurous international trips. He continued to travel up to the day of his passing!
Tommy valued the importance of family, often organizing family events, rarely missing reunions, weddings, and holiday celebrations. He loved to cook and embraced the challenge of dietary restrictions (No SALT!) by endlessly striving for new creative recipes.
Tommy was an inspiration to all as he dealt with limitations requiring full time oxygen. He refused to let this challenge stop him from participating in all the activities he loved. Tommy was thrilled to be able participate in the Veterans Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with his daughter Cindy.
Tommy is survived by his spouse Kay Strommen; children: Cheryl (Randy) Loppnow; Timothy (Jodene) Strommen and Cindy (Kevin Beck) Strommen; grandchildren: Joshua Hansen, Tanner Strommen and Tucker Strommen; siblings: Sandra (Joe) Fliess, Daniel (Joy) Strommen, Edward Strommen, Todd (Becky) Strommen, Susan (Jim) Koloske, Becky Limbach, Lurene Coles and sister in law Linda Strommen; Aunts: Evelyn Joslyn and Dorothy Fumo; brother and sisters in law: Tom (Cori) Watson, Dennis (Liz) Homolka, Karen Karpinski; and many special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws Anton and Edna Homolka; his brother John Strommen; sister-in-law Susan Strommen; and brother-in-law Jim Coles.
A special thanks to fishing guide Aaron McQuoid; Pulmonary Rehab staff at Ascension, the entire VA organization and especially his personal nurse//daughter Jodene.
Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Honorflight.org or mail Honor Flight Box L-4016 Columbus, OH 43260-4016; or Racine Public Library https:////www.racinelibrary.info//donate//
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
