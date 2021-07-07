Thomas D. Strommen

Tommy had a daily routine of coffee with the guys, “Breafast” with family and friends, bargain shopping, and always made sure to check in with those in need. He was a world traveler largely inspired by his wife Kay. They took 30+ adventurous international trips. He continued to travel up to the day of his passing!

Tommy valued the importance of family, often organizing family events, rarely missing reunions, weddings, and holiday celebrations. He loved to cook and embraced the challenge of dietary restrictions (No SALT!) by endlessly striving for new creative recipes.

Tommy was an inspiration to all as he dealt with limitations requiring full time oxygen. He refused to let this challenge stop him from participating in all the activities he loved. Tommy was thrilled to be able participate in the Veterans Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with his daughter Cindy.