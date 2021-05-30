1937—2021

Thomas D. Hansen, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in La Follette, TN due to complications of Parkinson’s. Tom was born in Racine, WI on September 30, 1937 to Anskar Hansen and Thelma Hansen (nee Payne). He left home at 15 and joined the Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Greenland and Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

He married Wanda Hansen (nee Ramsey) in 1961 and had twin daughters Elizabeth and Lise in 1969. Tom worked as a steamfitter with Racine Local 118 for a number of years, where he left his mark on buildings throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

After retirement he and Wanda moved to Tennessee which they used as a base to travel throughout the country and Canada. A lover of trains, he filled the backyard with tracks for his G-scale trains and would show them off for anyone who asked. He hit his stride as a grandparent to Evan and Natalie, attending baseball games and graduations, and never missed a chance to take them on golf cart rides. He always had an extra $20 for them on the sly.

He never lacked for a smart-aleck comment and would drop everything to help a friend.