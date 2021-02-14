Thomas D. Cornell

1965 – 2021
Thomas David Cornell, age 56, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, January 11, 1965, son of Lee and Judith (nee: Seelman) Cornell.
Tom graduated from J.I Case High School “Class of 1983.” He enjoyed watching the Packers play and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed talking with his daughter Allie almost every night. He beamed with pride when he spoke of her and would talk about her to anyone for hours. His fondest moment was attending her high school graduation. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his corny jokes, he was always the life of the party.
Surviving are his daughter Alexandria; his mother, Judith Cornell; his siblings, Fred (Kathy) Cornell, Elizabeth Del Negro, Ann (Steve) Valentine, Benjamin (Angie) Cornell, Melissa Cornell, Roseannah Cornell, and Sandra Cornell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee on January 7, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held later when it is safe to gather.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
