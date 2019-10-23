Thomas D. Anderson

August 3, 1995—October 7, 2019
RACINE—Thomas Davis Anderson, age 24, passed away at his home October 7, 2019. He was born in Racine August 3, 1995, son of Ralph and Margaret (Nee:Reeves) Anderson.
Thomas was a student at Gateway Technical College studying and exploring many options. He was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 2013.” He will be dearly missed by his sweet old lady dog Dixie, pals CoCo, Rugar, Khaleesi and by his family and friends.
Thomas will always be loved by his parents, Ralph and Margaret and his sister, Miranda all of Caledonia; grandparents, Thomas and Kathleen Reeves of Franksville, aunts and uncles, Elizabeth (Robert) Vallone of Racine, Kirsten (James) Kranz of Somers, David (Ann) Anderson of CT, Gary Anderson of Racine. He was preceded in death by grandparents, David and Dianne Anderson.
Private services will be held. Donations to Woof Gang Rescue in honor of Thomas would be appreciated.
