May 29th, 1937—March 2nd, 2022

RACINE — Thomas Clinton Sorenson, age 84, passed peacefully on Wednesday March 2nd, 2022.

Tom was born on May 29th, 1937 to Clifford and Beulah Sorenson (Sam) in Racine, Wisconsin.

Tom grew up and went to high school in Racine, Wisconsin. Tom was a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard as well as the Army Reserve for 8 years. The Sorenson family immigrated from Denmark to Racine and were actively involved in several Danish bakeries, where Tom learned the bakery trade as a teen.

After his graduation from Washington Park High School, Tom began his career with Massey Ferguson, then later Case Corporation as a pioneer in computer programming. Tom’s next move was to Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee, where he was an operations executive. Later in his career, Tom joined Bentley Packaging as Chief Operations Officer. During his tenure there, the company experienced exponential growth.

Tom and his young family moved to Union Grove in 1968. While in the community, Tom was very active in both civic organizations and local government. He held leadership positions with the Lions Club, Snowmobile Club, and served several terms as Village Trustee before becoming the Village President.

Tom and Bonnie were married in North Cape on May 26th, 1978 and brought together a blended family. In addition to their time in Union Grove, they spent a great deal of time at Evergreen Campsites in Wild Rose, Wisconsin. Evergreen Campsites was their happy place where they made many lifelong friends.

Tom and Bonnie both loved to golf, so it was an ideal decision to build a retirement home in the Shalamar Creek community in Lakeland, Florida. They had many happy years together in Florida and enjoyed many close friends in that community.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; and their children: Cherie (Don) Meredith of Union Grove, Kaj (Jodie) Sorenson of Appleton, Patti (Steve) Johnson, Mike Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Tommy (Isabel) Johnson; Grandchildren: Heather (Chad) Meredith, Matt Meredith, Luke (Kara) Meredith, Carly (Nate) Shapiro, Andrew (Samantha) Sorenson, Margo (Brett) Rozek, Megan (Patrick) Kendall, Miranda Johnson, and Geraldine Arrendondo; Great-grandchildren: Naomi Shapiro, Brooks Thomas Sorenson, Finley and Kit Meredith, Ryker and Russell Rozek. Tom’s large family was the light of his life, and his eyes would light up when he spoke about them. Tom is also survived by his brother, Joel (Pat) Sorenson, Doug (Carol) Schwarze, many brother and sister-in-laws; special friend & caregivers Angela and Mary; as well as many friends.

Tom is preceded in death by is parents, Beulah (Sam) Sorenson; brother, Michael (Pete) Sorenson; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Joyce Pfaff; son, Steve Johnson; and granddaughter Cassandra Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Tom and Bonnie’s residence at Shalamar Creek on Friday, March 11th, 2022. An additional Celebration of Life is planned for June in Wisconsin, details to be determined.