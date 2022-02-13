 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Clement Maresh

Thomas Clement Maresh

RACINE – Thomas C. Maresh, 79, father of Carla (Tom) Jameson and grandfather of Sara Jameson, passed away at Ascension All Saints on February 8, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service remembering and honoring Tom's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. He will be interred at West Lawn Memorial Park after the service. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

