Aug. 21, 1932—May 21, 2021

RACINE—Thomas Catrine, age 88. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home. He was born in Milwaukee, August 21, 1932 son of the late Carl and Angeline (Nee: Collova) Catrine Sr.

Tom was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1950” Upon graduation he proudly served his country in the US Navy as Torpedoman’s Mate 2nd Class. He was employed by Case IH for many years. After retiring, he enjoyed working at the Totero’s family restaurant. He was a long-time member of Roma Lodge, and was always willing to lend a helping hand with bingo, fish fry’s and Italian Fest. He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are his siblings: Connie (Bob) Majerko, Carl Jr. (Claire) Catrine, Frank (Nancy) Catrine, Rosemary Klimowicz, Janice (Bill) Williams, James (Judy) Catrine; sister-in-law, Mary Catrine; brother-in-law. Ted Drettwan; and special friend, Nancy Auman; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parent’s, he was preceded in death by his brother Tony Catrine, sister Josephine Drettwan and brother-in-law, Ron Klimowicz.