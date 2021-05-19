Oct. 12, 1949—May 15, 2021

RACINE—Thomas C. Stainbrook, 71, passed away at his residence on May 15, 2021. Tom was born in Waukegan, IL on October 12, 1949 to Charles and Evelyn (nee Peterson) Stainbrook. On September 23, 1972, he married Cynthia Palasz.

Tom served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked many years for Roundy’s as a Warehouse Logistics Specialist. Tom spent his leisure time fishing on Lake Michigan, deer hunting on Washington Island, as well as hunting at Bong Recreation Area.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia; sons: Michael (Sarah) and Paul; granddaughters: Elise and Addison; and his faithful hunting dog, Sally. Tom is also survived by his brother; sisters-in-law; and brothers-in-law; as well as other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughters: Lisa and Rebecca.

Visitation for Tom will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Just tell ‘em I’ve gone fishin’.

